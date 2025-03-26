Jordan Morris Injury: Back in training Tuesday

Morris (hamstring) was spotted back in training but separately from the group on Tuesday, Niko Moreno reports for Pulso Sports.

Morris suffered a hamstring injury in the CONCACAF match against Cruz Azul and has missed the last two MLS games. He was seen training separately from the group on Tuesday as he continues his recovery and builds fitness. There is no confirmed timeline for his return, but his presence on the pitch and work with the ball suggest he is nearing a comeback. Until he is fully fit, Danny Musovski and Jesus Ferreira are getting more playing time in the attack.