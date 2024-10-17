Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14

This article is part of our Sorare series.

It's here, the final matchday of the 2024 MLS Season. There are still playoff spots up for grabs in the Eastern Conference, and the West will crown a champion between the LA Galaxy and LAFC. Motivation will be critical, as some teams, like Columbus, have nothing to play for.

Sorare GW 19 // MLS Week 30

Let's start this game week by using the RotoWire Cheatsheets to attack the best matchups. Here are the implied odds for each matchup.

LAFC 74.81% vs. San Jose Earthquakes 9.75% Inter Miami 69.57% vs. New England Revolution 13.25% Minnesota United 62.46% vs. St. Louis City 18.02% Orlando City 54.33% vs. Atlanta United 24.51% Seattle Sounders 53.45% vs. Portland Timbers 53.45% Philadelphia Union 52.71% vs. FC Cincinnati 24.54% FC Dallas 51.98% vs. Sporting KC 24.62% D.C. United 49.66% vs. Charlotte 26.53% Chicago Fire 47.62% vs. Nashville 26.56% Real Salt Lake 47.22% vs. Vancouver 29.74% Houston Dynamo 46.34% vs. LA Galaxy 29.9% Austin FC 42.30% vs. Colorado Rapids 33.84% NYCFC 40.65% at CF Montreal 33.39% New York Red Bulls 40.58% vs. Columbus Crew 32.75%

Goalkeepers

Hugo Lloris (LAFC) vs. San Jose Floor: $7.84



I'm attacking motivation this week and LAFC have plenty. LAFC need to take care of business, which means getting all three points against the worst team in the league and hoping that the Galaxy lose in Houston. This outcome would give LAFC the Western Conference regular-season title and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Lloris is in a great spot and boasts the best clean-sheet implied odds at above 40 percent. San Jose rank third-to-last in shots on target per 90 minutes at 3.55. Lloris might not be busy, but I like his chances of a 60-plus point outing with a clean sheet.

Matt Freese (NYC) at CF Montreal Floor: $4.96



I'm usually a homie (shoutout to Keith, aka GatorGuy) and prefer suggesting only home players in MLS. Freese is an outlier, as he's had some peak scores on the road over the past few months.

Matt Freese's away scores this season courtesy of SorareData

Freese has a nice floor with his workload and several of his 60-plus road outputs have been without a clean sheet. While he faces a Montreal team with something to play for, it's unlikely they'll score three on Freese.

Honorable Mention: Dayne St. Clair (MIN) $5.72 vs. St. Louis; Drake Callender (MIA) $4.44 vs. New England; Stefan Frei (SEA) $2.78 vs. Portland; Andre Blake (PHI) $5.04 vs. Cincinnati

Defenders

Yeimar Gomez (SEA) vs. Portland Floor: $2.30



Yeimar has been the best scoring center-back in MLS this season. He gets a home matchup against rival Portland and should have a relatively safe floor of 50-plus points. His upside for a central defender without decisives is unmatched in the league. He's averaging 27.8 AA per game in home matches with multiple 50-plus AA performances. He should have another 60-plus performance, and Yeimar is an excellent pairing with Stefan Frei this gameweek.

Jordi Alba (MIA) vs. New England Floor: $4.14



Inter Miami are going for the all-time points record set by New England in 2021. While guys like Lionel Messi could come off the bench after international duty, Alba should be a safe starter. New England will be without Carles Gil, and Inter Miami are the largest favorite on the slate. With an implied xG well above two goals, there should be plenty of chances for an Alba assist and an upside performance.

Honorable Mention: Kai Wagner (PHI) $9.80 vs. Cincinnati; Jackson Ragen (SEA) $3.16 vs. Portland; Rafael Santos (ORL) $0.53 vs. Atlanta; Sergi Palencia (LAFC) $0.79 vs. San Jose

Midfielders

Facundo Torres (ORL) vs. Atlanta United Floor: $3.68



Torres had a slow start to the season after signing a contract extension in the offseason. As the season rolled on, he started to gain form and has established himself again as one of the best young midfielders in MLS. Orlando are still fighting for the fourth seed and home-field advantage in the first round, so motivation won't be an issue. Atlanta are fighting for one of the final spots in the East, which makes this matchup a little more tense.

Torres was an unused substitute in both international matches for Uruguay, so fatigue shouldn't be an issue. With decisives in five of his six previous matches, Torres has a great chance in what could be a high-scoring match.

Mateusz Bogusz (LAFC) vs. San Jose Earthquakes Floor: $5.49



LAFC are in a crucial spot with the Western Conference on the line. They must win and have the easiest opponent in the league, San Jose, at home. Bogusz could flirt with a 90-plus performance in this matchup, where LAFC have an implied goal total of nearly three. Bogusz wasn't called up to the Poland squad, so there's no worry of jet lag or fatigue coming into the finale.

Honorable Mention: Timothy Tillman (LAFC) $1.05 vs. San Jose; Sergio Busquets (MIA) $1.32 vs. New England; Robin Lod (MIN) $0.52 vs. St. Louis; Martin Ojeda (ORL) $0.79 vs. Atlanta; Daniel Gazdag (PHI) $2.89 vs. Cincinnati; Albert Rusnak (SEA) $3.68 vs. Portland; Mateusz Klich (DC) $0.53 vs. Charlotte; Santiago Rodriguez (NYC) $5.52 at Montreal

Forwards

Denis Bouanga (LAFC) vs. San Jose Earthquakes Floor: $8.69



See above for all the LAFC love this gameweek. Bouanga played 180 minutes on international duty with Gabon, but if anyone can handle the quick turnaround, it's him. Even if Bouanga doesn't start, he could still bag a decisive in this must-win matchup.

Minnesota are a sneaky play this gameweek as the third-largest favorite on the slate. Yeboah is on penalty kicks and Hlongwane is always capable of a decisive from open play. Yeboah has better than a 50-percent chance of scoring a goal per the RotoWire anytime goalscorer odds, making him my favored play of the two.

Honorable Mention: Lionel Messi* (MIA) $29.51 vs. New England; Tai Baribo (PHI) $1.04 vs. Cincinnati; Luis Suarez (MIA) $5.02 vs. New England; Christian Benteke (DC) $6.01 vs. Charlotte; Ramiro Enrique (ORL) $3.40 vs. Atlanta United; Jordan Morris (SEA) $2.61 vs. Portland; Paul Arriola (DAL) $0.52 vs. Sporting KC

Favorite Lineup

Courtesy of the SorareData Concept Builder

