Josha Vagnoman headshot

Josha Vagnoman Injury: Late call for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Vagnoman is a late call for Friday's match against Heidenheim after he was able to train in large parts, according to manager Sebastian Hoeness.

Vagnoman has missed out on the club's past four games but looks to be on the mend from his injuries, as he was able to train Thursday. This brings some confidence that he will be fit for Friday, although he will probably have to pass some testing. This is good news, with the defender being a regular starter, possibly returning to that role immediately against Heidenheim.

