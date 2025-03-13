Joshua Kimmich News: Extends with Bayern
Kimmich signed an extension with Bayern on Thursday, according to his club.
Kimmich is set to stay in Bayern despite talks of the midfielder heading elsewhere over the past few months, as he will skip out on another European Giant and remain with Bayern. He will remain on contract until 2029, giving him four more seasons with the club. He is a regular starter and a crucial piece of the team, likely to continue in this role following the extension.
