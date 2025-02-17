DraftKings UCL DFS Preview for Tuesday, Feb. 18: Can Bayern Munich Produce?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Ryan Belongia and Mohamed Al-Hendy check out Tuesday's three-game UCL DFS slate at DraftKings. Bayern Munich are in the best spot by a mile but have been struggling to convert chances in big spots under Vincent Kompany. Does that change at home against Celtic? They discuss cash games and GPP ideas.

Can Harry Kane finally get that brace he's been priced for? How many goals will Bayern Munich score? They break down builds and wonder if Joshua Kimmich is the play again.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

