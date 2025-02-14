Fantasy Soccer
Joshua King Injury: Still not an option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

King (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's match agaisnt PSG after not making the squad list.

King is out after his early exit from the club's last contest, with the undisclosed injury appearing to be somewhat serious after missing the squad list. This is a tough loss for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. The club will hope he is can return soon, with Frank Magri with his likely replacement while out.

Joshua King
Toulouse
