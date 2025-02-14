Joshua King Injury: Still not an option
King (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's match agaisnt PSG after not making the squad list.
King is out after his early exit from the club's last contest, with the undisclosed injury appearing to be somewhat serious after missing the squad list. This is a tough loss for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. The club will hope he is can return soon, with Frank Magri with his likely replacement while out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now