Jules Kounde News: Stout defensive performance

Kounde recorded two crosses (one accurate) and one tackle in Wednesday's 1-0 victory against Benfica.

Kounde's defensive work was critical to Barcelona keeping a clean sheet Wednesday as they outlasted Benfica in a 1-0 victory, despite going down to 10-men in the first half. The talented full-back made one tackle (one won), one block and led the team with 11 clearances. Overall, Kounde has made 31 clearances over nine Champions League appearances (nine starts) this season, contributing to seven clean sheets.