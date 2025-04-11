Justin Kluivert Injury: Pushing for Monday

Kluivert (undisclosed) could return Monday, according to manager Andoni Iraola. "We still have three days until Monday night. We will try with Justin, with Tav, with Sini. Probably from the three, Sini is the one who has less chance to arrive. We have to be careful with him but we will try."

Kluivert is among three Bournemouth attackers trying to make a return for Monday's clash with Fulham. It's unclear if he'll be able to do so, though he'd certainly be a nice boon to have back after two matches sidelined. Kluivert's absence has allowed Dango Ouattara to take on a larger starting role.