Justin Kluivert News: Assist in Spurs draw

Kluivert assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (none accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Kluivert continued his strong run of form Sunday by developing an assist for the Cherries second goal, scored by Evanilson. He was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet when an attempt rattled the post. The Dutchman has now contributed 12 goals and six assists from 27 appearances (12 starts), he has created two assists and scored once from Bournemouth's last four EPL games.