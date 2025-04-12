Kai Wagner News: Back in starting XI

Wagner (abdomen) is in the starting lineup to face New York City FC on Saturday.

Wagner was in solid form before being sidelined for two weeks, as he recorded an assist in four of his five appearances while averaging 7.0 duels won, 3.4 tackles and 3.4 clearances per game over that span. The left-back will look to strengthen his side in both attack and defense, with his return relegating Francis Westfield to a substitute role.