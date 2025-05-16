Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kai Wagner headshot

Kai Wagner News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Wagner had 18 crosses (seven accurate) and 12 corners in Wednesday's 3-2 victory against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Wagner led the game in crosses, created four chances and added three tackles and two interceptions. He has now created 11 chances over the last six games but remains without an assist during that stretch, having last set up a goal during his strong start with four assists in the first five matches.

Kai Wagner
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now