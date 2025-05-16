Kai Wagner News: Registers most crosses
Wagner had 18 crosses (seven accurate) and 12 corners in Wednesday's 3-2 victory against Los Angeles Galaxy.
Wagner led the game in crosses, created four chances and added three tackles and two interceptions. He has now created 11 chances over the last six games but remains without an assist during that stretch, having last set up a goal during his strong start with four assists in the first five matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now