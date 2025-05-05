Kai Wagner News: Seven crosses in away victory
Wagner recorded seven crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win versus CF Montreal.
Wagner attempted seven crosses, including two corners and completed two as his side won away from home. This is the fourth game within his last five where he has created two or more chances. He has taken 43 set pieces this season, which is 18 more than any other player in this side.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now