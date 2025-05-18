Kai Wagner News: Whips in seven crosses

Wagner generated seven crosses (four accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Atlanta United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.

Wagner was solid on both sides of the ball Saturday as his team pulled out the win, notching five chances created and seven crosses in the attack to go along with one tackle won, two interceptions and four clearances in the defense. He has now started in all 12 games this season but hasn't seen a goal contribution since returning from injury April 12.