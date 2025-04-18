Kaoru Mitoma Injury: Available against Brentford
Mitoma (undisclosed) is back available against Brentford, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference, according to Chris Nightingale from Sky Sports.
Mitoma missed the last contest against Leicester due to undisclosed reasons that revealed to be minor since he is back available for Saturday's clash with Brentford. He will likely return directly to the starting XI since he is an undisputed starter when fit.
