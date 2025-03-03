Kaoru Mitoma Injury: Picks up knee injury

Mitoma was forced off very late in the game against Newcastle due to a knee injury, The Athletic reports. He will undergo scans in the coming days to determine the severity, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in a press conference. "We have to wait for the scan and then I can say more about that. But hopefully, it's not that bad. Let's wait (and see)."

Mitoma started his 10th consecutive game across all competitions Sunday but was forced off in stoppage time with an apparent knee injury. The severity remains unclear as he will undergo scans in the coming days. If the issue proves serious, it would be a significant setback given his importance to Brighton. Simon Adingra would likely see increased playing time if Mitoma is sidelined.