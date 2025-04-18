Kaua Santos Injury: Suffers knee injury

Santos suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament during Thursday's loss to Tottenham, Frankfurt announced.

Santos will work on his recovery from the knee injury as he undergoes further assessment to discern an exact timeline. It's possible that this is a season-ending issue for the goalkeeper, which would make the return of long-term starter Kevin Trapp even more important. Santos is rumored to compete for the starting job in the off-season, though a serious injury could put that in doubt.