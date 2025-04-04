Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kenny Tete headshot

Kenny Tete Injury: Could play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Tete (knee) could be an option for Sunday's clash with Liverpool, per manager Marco Silva. "He is going to be in contention to be involved. It could be Liverpool, it could be other games, it will be my decision. Soon, we are going to see him involved in the squad list."

Tete was injured during the reverse fixture and has been sidelined for more than three months with the knee injury. The full-back is now back available and could compete for minutes immediately for Sunday's clash. Tete is the top choice at right-back, ahead of Timothy Castagne, when fit.

Kenny Tete
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now