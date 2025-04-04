Kenny Tete Injury: Could play Sunday

Tete (knee) could be an option for Sunday's clash with Liverpool, per manager Marco Silva. "He is going to be in contention to be involved. It could be Liverpool, it could be other games, it will be my decision. Soon, we are going to see him involved in the squad list."

Tete was injured during the reverse fixture and has been sidelined for more than three months with the knee injury. The full-back is now back available and could compete for minutes immediately for Sunday's clash. Tete is the top choice at right-back, ahead of Timothy Castagne, when fit.