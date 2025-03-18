Kevin Denkey Injury: Will represent Togo

Denkey has been called up by Togo for the matches against Mauritania and Senegal on March 22 and March 25, respectively.

Denkey has started all four games for Cincinnati this season and scored two goals in seven shots in that span but will miss Saturday's match against Atlanta due to a call-up. He should return in time to face Nashville on March 29. His absence will force a change in the lineup with Corey Baird likely playing as the striker for that game.