Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kingsley Coman headshot

Kingsley Coman Injury: Could be set for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Coman (thigh) is questionable for Saturday's match against St. Pauli, according to Eskender Tamrat of Bulinews.

Coman looks to be a possibility for Saturday, as he has been back in training after missing the club's match before the break due to a thigh injury. Even if he is an option, he will likely be on the bench to be cautious, only starting in 16 of his 32 appearances this season.

Kingsley Coman
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now