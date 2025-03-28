Kingsley Coman Injury: Could be set for return

Coman (thigh) is questionable for Saturday's match against St. Pauli, according to Eskender Tamrat of Bulinews.

Coman looks to be a possibility for Saturday, as he has been back in training after missing the club's match before the break due to a thigh injury. Even if he is an option, he will likely be on the bench to be cautious, only starting in 16 of his 32 appearances this season.