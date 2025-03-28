Kingsley Coman Injury: Could be set for return
Coman (thigh) is questionable for Saturday's match against St. Pauli, according to Eskender Tamrat of Bulinews.
Coman looks to be a possibility for Saturday, as he has been back in training after missing the club's match before the break due to a thigh injury. Even if he is an option, he will likely be on the bench to be cautious, only starting in 16 of his 32 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now