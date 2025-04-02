Kingsley Coman Injury: Doesn't train, out Friday

Coman (foot) still has yet to train with the team and is not an option for Friday's match against Augsburg, according to Heiko Lowerer and Nico Linner of Bild.de.

Coman looks to be outside the call once again, as the attacker has yet to train this week following an absence due to a foot injury. This continues the club's injury woes as they enter the final stages of the season. The club will resume UCL action on Tuesday, so they will hope he can make a quick turnaround, starting in five of his 10 UCL appearances.