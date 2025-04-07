Kingsley Coman Injury: Individual trains, still out.

Coman (foot) is out for Tuesday's match against Inter Milan after only training individually and is eyeing a return in the seined leg of their contest against Inter on April 16, according to manager Vincent Kompany.

Coman is still not ready for play, with the attacker sideline yet again due to his foot pain. He did see a bit of a boost after training individually, although a return to group training is likely needed before he sees playing time again. This will make him a close call for the second leg, hoping the injury lets up soon.