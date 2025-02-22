Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kipp Keller headshot

Kipp Keller Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Keller (thigh) is out for Saturday's season opener against LAFC, according to the MLS injury report.

Keller is dealing with a thigh injury and will miss the first game of the MLS season. He was seen jogging on the side during training earlier this week, indicating that he is a couple of weeks away from returning to competition. His absence will not impact the starting lineup, as he is expected to be a bench option in defense this season.

Kipp Keller
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now