Kipp Keller Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Keller (thigh) is out for Saturday's season opener against LAFC, according to the MLS injury report.

Keller is dealing with a thigh injury and will miss the first game of the MLS season. He was seen jogging on the side during training earlier this week, indicating that he is a couple of weeks away from returning to competition. His absence will not impact the starting lineup, as he is expected to be a bench option in defense this season.