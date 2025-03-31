Kobbie Mainoo Injury: Not an option Tuesday

Mainoo (undisclosed) is out for Tuesday's match against Nottingham Forrest, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "I think Kobbie is almost returning also but not ready for this game."

Mainoo is still going to have to wait for his return from an undisclosed injury, now missing the club's past nine games. However, he is nearing a return, likely set to train soon and hopefully seeing the field within a week or two. They have the Manchester Derby on Sunday as their next contest, with the midfielder questionable for that contest.