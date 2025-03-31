Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kobbie Mainoo headshot

Kobbie Mainoo Injury: Not an option Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Mainoo (undisclosed) is out for Tuesday's match against Nottingham Forrest, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "I think Kobbie is almost returning also but not ready for this game."

Mainoo is still going to have to wait for his return from an undisclosed injury, now missing the club's past nine games. However, he is nearing a return, likely set to train soon and hopefully seeing the field within a week or two. They have the Manchester Derby on Sunday as their next contest, with the midfielder questionable for that contest.

Kobbie Mainoo
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now