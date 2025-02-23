Fantasy Soccer
Lee Jae-Sung headshot

Lee Jae-Sung News: Goal and assist off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Lee scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus FC St. Pauli.

Lee contributed to both of his side's goals Saturday despite not even starting the match. He opened up the scoring in the 67th minute with an unassisted close-range goal, then set up Paul Nebel's strike in the 95th minute to seal the win. It marked his second match this season with multiple goal contributions.

Lee Jae-Sung
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
