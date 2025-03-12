Fantasy Soccer
Leny Yoro headshot

Leny Yoro Injury: Out to face Sociedad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 7:31am

Yoro (foot) is out for Thursday's match against Real Sociedad, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "Leny is out."

Yoro has not trained Wednesday ahead of Thursday's UEL match, leaving him out for the contest. This comes after suffering a foot injury in his last outing. A return this week seems unlikely and he will now look to return after the break, with his next chance to return against Nottingham Forest on April 1.

