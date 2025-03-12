Leny Yoro Injury: Out to face Sociedad
Yoro (foot) is out for Thursday's match against Real Sociedad, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "Leny is out."
Yoro has not trained Wednesday ahead of Thursday's UEL match, leaving him out for the contest. This comes after suffering a foot injury in his last outing. A return this week seems unlikely and he will now look to return after the break, with his next chance to return against Nottingham Forest on April 1.
