Liam Delap headshot

Liam Delap News: In doubt Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Delap (ribs) is in doubt for Saturday's trip to Newcastle, per manager Kieran McKenna. "We're still going to be waiting on a few right until tomorrow and we'll try and make the right decisions. Hopefully, we'll have enough to be competitive."

Delap has been limited to a bench role in each of the last two games due to his ongoing ribs issue. While he's been available for both games it's clear that Ipswich don't intend to overly risk a long-term issue especially with relegation guaranteed. Still barring a change it seems Delap has a chance to be back on the bench.

Liam Delap
Ipswich Town
