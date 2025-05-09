DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, May 10

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Similar to Doku, Jimenez is all about value. Jimenez has the same +160 odds to score as Doku and everyone with better odds is priced near $10,000. He's gone 90 minutes in back-to-back matches without Rodrigo Muniz in the squad, and Everton has been pretty suspect defensively

Doku showed up a surprising amount in the projections, but it makes sense. Every other likely City starter in an attacking role is near $10,000, while Doku is below $8,000. He's one of the best values on the slate and even without set pieces, he figures to rack up a decent floor, assuming Southampton are at their typical worst. While minutes aren't guaranteed and he's made a lot of appearances off the bench, Doku's floor per 90 is above 10 DraftKings points.

It's back to normal for Saturday's four-game slate at DraftKings. Manchester City are heavy favorites and that usually makes for boring roster construction, but they're priced correctly along with Brentford, meaning there are some decisions that need to be made.

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS

Jeremy Doku (MCI at SOU, $7,900)

Similar to Doku, Jimenez is all about value. Jimenez has the same +160 odds to score as Doku and everyone with better odds is priced near $10,000. He's gone 90 minutes in back-to-back matches without Rodrigo Muniz in the squad, and Everton has been pretty suspect defensively without James Tarkowski. You're getting a likely floor between five and eight points with goal upside, which is hard to pass up for cheaper.

To afford all of the expensive plays, it could be popular to spend down at second forward. Liam Delap ($4,400) stands out, though he's been battling minor injuries and will likely only go 70 minutes again. Omari Hutchinson ($5,400) is a little more expensive and as you go higher, you're getting closer to Jimenez's price.

Danny Welbeck ($5,900) has busted in back-to-back matches, which means a brace is on the table against Wolves.

MIDFIELDERS

Kevin De Bruyne (MCI at SOU, $11,600)

Now we're talking. After some terribly-priced slates, De Bruyne is nearing $12,000. He's still a pretty easy click in cash games. De Bruyne only has a few more games left in a City shirt and you don't want to be on the wrong side of a smash outing. You could argue for Bryan Mbeumo ($10,600) because of matchup, but I don't think it's worth it to save the extra cash.

Second midfielder might be the most intriguing position. O'Riley destroyed anyone who played him last weekend with a 2.5-point floor against Newcastle. Fortunately, that resulted in a price drop despite facing Wolves. That game was kind of an outlier since Brighton scored early and sat back most of the way. This seems like a spot where a 10-point floor is possible with upside. With Joao Pedro still suspended, O'Riley should again be set for 80-plus minutes.

Julio Enciso ($5,700) has often been a talking point in DFS and he was back on the scene with 26.5 points at Everton last week, aided by a ridiculous goal and a 14-point floor. If Ben Johnson doesn't start, it seems like Enciso has first dibs of sets.

Kevin Schade ($6,100) might be a little too obvious for tournaments after bagging another brace. His downfall is that he's being subbed off early and Igor Thiago is now an option off the bench.

If you think this is a full Man City smash spot, Ilkay Gundogan ($5,800), Nico O'Reilly ($4,800) and Bernardo Silva ($3,800) are all too cheap. Silva is priced like Kamaldeen Sulemana ($3,000) despite being fresh off a double-digit floor. Having gone 90 in four-straight matches, Silva will be a popular target.

DEFENDERS

Kenny Tete (FUL vs EVE, $4,400)

No one stands out at defender unless you're again on the Rayan Ait-Nouri ($6,300) train. He's been great, but it's not the best matchup and you need the money. I think he's great for tournaments, but he'll be a big decision for cash games.

Antonee Robinson ($5,100) may end up being more popular than Tete because of name, which is fine. The matchup is great against Everton and Timothy Castagne is out for the season, so it could be another 90 minutes for Tete. Robinson's numbers are better on the season and he usually gets more forward, but Tete should be plenty active, as well.

Pervis Estupinan ($4,500) has dropped in price and that makes him a play again even without sets. He still gets forward and blasts the ball into the box, leading to 24 floor points across the last two games.

GOALKEEPER

Jordan Pickford (EVE at FUL $4,200)

It'll be hard to spend up on goalkeeper on this slate with the expensive City and Brentford pieces. The question will be whether you can trust Aaron Ramsdale ($3,600) or Pickford more. I lean to Pickford slightly because Fulham have had a few games lately where they rack up a ton of opportunities and fail to score.

It's not an exact science, but Everton are less likely to allow more than two goals. There will be people betting on City to score four or five goals, and at that point, you'll need more than three saves from Ramsdale to not kill your lineup.