Lionel Messi Injury: Unlikely for Saturday

Messi (groin) was spotted in training on Monday favoring and icing his left adductor while sitting out for periods, suggesting he is very unlikely to be in the squad for Saturday's match against Philadelphia, Franco Panizo reports for MiamiTotalFutbol.

Messi is unlikely to be in Saturday's squad after training individually and still icing his injured adductor on Monday. The Argentine will likely rest and be reassessed next week to determine his availability, though the staff does not want to rush his return to avoid a more serious issue. Benjamin Cremaschi could have a larger role until Messi is back.