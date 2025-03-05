Lionel Messi News: Returns to training
Messi (rest) was in training Wednesday, accoridng to Franco Panizo of MIA Total Futbol.
Messi has returned to training Wednesday after his very controversial sidelining in their last contest, with the attacker now training again. It was confirmed he only missed out due to rest and this should leave him as an option for Sunday's match against Charlotte, that is if his training continues as planned.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now