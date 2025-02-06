Lisandro Martinez Injury: ACL injury confirmed

Martinez will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL he sustained in Sunday's game against Crystal Palace, the club confirmed.

Martinez will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL and likely requires surgery soon. This is a significant blow to the team, as he has been an undisputed starter and the most consistent central defender in the back three. With Martinez sidelined, Leny Yoro is a prime candidate for more minutes, but Noussair Mazraoui could also see additional time at center-back, with new comer Patrick Dorgu now an option at wing-back.