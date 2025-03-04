Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luca Netz headshot

Luca Netz News: Makes most of appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Netz assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win against FC Heidenheim.

Though he did not start the match, Netz was able to make his impact off the bench on Saturday. In 45 minutes played, the left back registered one assist, created three chances, put his only cross on target, and made one interception. The assist is Netz's second in seven Bundesliga matches, but he has not started a game since January 14. We'll see if his contribution to Saturday's winning effort will earn him a start this Friday against Mainz.

Luca Netz
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now