Luca Netz News: Makes most of appearance

Netz assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win against FC Heidenheim.

Though he did not start the match, Netz was able to make his impact off the bench on Saturday. In 45 minutes played, the left back registered one assist, created three chances, put his only cross on target, and made one interception. The assist is Netz's second in seven Bundesliga matches, but he has not started a game since January 14. We'll see if his contribution to Saturday's winning effort will earn him a start this Friday against Mainz.