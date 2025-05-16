Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luca Orellano headshot

Luca Orellano Injury: Fit once again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Orellano (leg) is an option for Saturday's match against Columbus, according to manager Pat Noonan, per Laurel Pfahler of the Queen City Press.

Orellano has avoided a major injury following some imaging done on his leg, as he is now an option after being absent last match. This is good news, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, he will look to return to his starting role immediately and add to his two-goal contributions.

Luca Orellano
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now