Luca Orellano Injury: Fit once again

Orellano (leg) is an option for Saturday's match against Columbus, according to manager Pat Noonan, per Laurel Pfahler of the Queen City Press.

Orellano has avoided a major injury following some imaging done on his leg, as he is now an option after being absent last match. This is good news, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, he will look to return to his starting role immediately and add to his two-goal contributions.