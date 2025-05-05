Luca Orellano News: Productive in Sunday's loss

Orellano generated four shots (one on goal), six crosses (five accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus New York City FC.

Orellano had a very productive match Sunday, but he was held without a goal contribution in the loss. He set season highs in chances created (four), accurate crosses (five) and corners (five), and he took four shots for the fourth time this season. He has been highly productive on Cincinnati's attack this season, but so far has just two goal contributions to show for it. He was subbed off in the 81st minute for Corey Baird.