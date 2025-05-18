Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luca Orellano headshot

Luca Orellano News: Seven crosses Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Orellano generated one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew.

Orellano made his return to the pitch Saturday after missing one match with a leg injury. He tied a season high with seven crosses, set a season high with six corners, and created multiple chances in his fifth straight start. He also won one tackle, made two clearances and won one duel before he was subbed off in the 78th minute for Deandre Yedlin.

Luca Orellano
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now