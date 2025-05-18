Luca Orellano News: Seven crosses Saturday

Orellano generated one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew.

Orellano made his return to the pitch Saturday after missing one match with a leg injury. He tied a season high with seven crosses, set a season high with six corners, and created multiple chances in his fifth straight start. He also won one tackle, made two clearances and won one duel before he was subbed off in the 78th minute for Deandre Yedlin.