Lucas Vazquez Injury: Eyes return against City

Vazquez (hamstring) is out for Saturday's match against Osasuna but eyes Wednesday against Manchester City for a return, according to manager Carlo Ancelotti, per Miguel Angel Lara of Marca. "the injured improve. They will continue with individual work until Monday and will be available against the City."

Vazquez looks to be on the better side of his injury at this point despite being left out for Saturday's match, as he has been deemed an option for Wednesday's UCL match. This is solid news for the club, as they are set to recovery one of their very few injured players. He will likely be set for a bench spot in his return to action.