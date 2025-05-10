Luciano Acosta News: Highly accurate but no assist
Acosta recorded two shots (one on goal), eight crosses (five accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Real Salt Lake.
Acosta updated his season high for accurate crosses, previously three. Despite the Argentinian's 20 for Dallas, he still has zero assists. For them from 2022 to 2024, Acosta logged double digits, so 2025 is both unfortunately and surprisingly disappointing.
