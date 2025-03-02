Luciano Acosta News: Scores goal

Acosta scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Colorado Rapids.

It took Acosta barely multiple appearances to log his first goal for FC Dallas. Having logged double-digit goals each year between 2022 and 2024, 2025 is not expected to be different, even if he changed teams from FC Cincinnati for a relatively hefty fee.