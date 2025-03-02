Fantasy Soccer
Luciano Acosta News: Scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Acosta scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Colorado Rapids.

It took Acosta barely multiple appearances to log his first goal for FC Dallas. Having logged double-digit goals each year between 2022 and 2024, 2025 is not expected to be different, even if he changed teams from FC Cincinnati for a relatively hefty fee.

