Luciano Acosta

Luciano Acosta News: Sends in four crosses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Acosta had two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 5-0 loss versus San Diego FC.

Acosta led Dallas in both crosses and chances created, but it wasn't enough to avoid the tough road loss. The midfielder took four of their five corner kicks in the match. He has three goals and no assists in 11 appearances (10 starts) so far.

Luciano Acosta
FC Dallas
