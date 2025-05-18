Luciano Acosta News: Set for suspension

Acosta recorded three shots (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Houston Dynamo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 84th minute.

Acosta will miss his first match of the season after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season for a suspension. He's only scored three goals with no assists through 13 MLS appearance with Dallas, which is nowhere near his usual form during his time with Cincinnati. This will likely mean that Tsiki Ntsabeleng will get the start in the attacking midfield against Seattle in his absence.