Luis Gustavo Sanchez headshot

Luis Gustavo Sanchez News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2025 at 3:03pm

Sanchez (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's visit to America.

Sanchez will look to return following a four-game absence, though he may not see a lot of action as a backup central defender. He was averaging 2.3 clearances, 1.0 tackles and 0.4 interceptions per contest in the Clausura campaign before suffering the injury. However, he's now behind Facundo Ezequiel Almada, Lucas Merolla and Jair Diaz in the depth chart.

Luis Gustavo Sanchez
Mazatlán
