Luis Sinisterra headshot

Luis Sinisterra Injury: Out at least a month with hamstring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Sinisterra has suffered an injury in the same hamstring as earlier in the year and is set to miss at least a month due to the injury, according to manager Andoni Iraola, per Alexander Smith of the Bournemouth Echo. "I don't know if [exactly] the same or 3 centimeters higher or lower, but yes, same muscle."

Sinisterra looks to be set for another spell out, as he has been deemed to have suffered a similar injury earlier in the season after an early exit against the Bees. He will likely miss at least a month, possibly more depending on his recovery. Luckily for the club, this shouldn't be a major absence, only starting in one of his 13 appearances this season.

