Luis Sinisterra Injury: Out at least a month with hamstring

Sinisterra has suffered an injury in the same hamstring as earlier in the year and is set to miss at least a month due to the injury, according to manager Andoni Iraola, per Alexander Smith of the Bournemouth Echo. "I don't know if [exactly] the same or 3 centimeters higher or lower, but yes, same muscle."

Sinisterra looks to be set for another spell out, as he has been deemed to have suffered a similar injury earlier in the season after an early exit against the Bees. He will likely miss at least a month, possibly more depending on his recovery. Luckily for the club, this shouldn't be a major absence, only starting in one of his 13 appearances this season.