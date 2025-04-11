Luis Sinisterra Injury: Outside chance to return

Sinisterra (hamstring) has an outside chance to return for Monday's clash with Fulham, according to manager Andoni Iraola. "We still have three days until Monday night. We will try with Justin, with Tav, with Sini. Probably from the three, Sini is the one who has less chance to arrive. We have to be careful with him but we will try."

Sinisterra is the least likely of the three to return and also plays the smallest role of the three. The winger would be a nice depth option if he were deemed fit, but even if he makes the matchday squad he's unlikely to start.