Luis Suarez News: Top performer Sunday

Suarez scored one goal and assisted thrice from three shots and three chances created in Sunday's 4-1 victory against Houston Dynamo.

Suarez was involved in all four goals for Miami, having a hat trick of assists with a goal as well during the blowout win Sunday. He was one of the league's top strikers as expected in 2024, netting 21 goals with nine assists in 30 appearances including the playoffs during his first year in the league.