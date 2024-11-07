Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25

Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25

Written by 
Deke Mathews 
Published on November 7, 2024

This article is part of our Sorare series.

There were some shocking first round results in the MLS playoffs with defending champion Columbus being swept by the New York Red Bulls. Seattle and Minnesota United took care of business, winning both of their matches via penalty kicks.

It's down to the last four matches in the first round with each series tied at one. The biggest shock has to be that Atlanta United are pushing Inter Miami to the brink. Vancouver are traveling back to LAFC after a massive 3-0 win, while FC Cincinnati host NYCFC and Orlando City welcome Charlotte FC after failing to close out the series on penalties.

Sorare GW 25 // MLS First Round - Game 3

Here are the implied odds for each matchup.

  1. Inter Miami 71.43% vs. Atlanta United 15.60%
  2. LAFC 64.52% vs. Vancouver Whitecaps 19.19%
  3. FC Cincinnati 54.95% vs. NYCFC 25.64%
  4. Orlando City 54.64% vs. Charlotte FC 24.63%

Top Goalkeeper Option

Gallese has been great in this series with clean sheets in both matches. I like Gallese as the top option, as he's almost locked in for 10-plus AA and has a safer floor than the other home favorites. He has the shared highest clean sheet odds at close to 40 percent with Hugo Lloris from LAFC. Kahlina, on the other side of this match, is my favorite road goalkeeper as an upside option.

GK Rankings:

  1. Pedro Gallese (ORL) $4.47 vs. Charlotte
  2. Hugo Lloris (LAFC) $4.47 vs. Vancouver
  3. Kristijan Kahlina (CLT) $5.57 at Orlando
  4. Matt Freese (NYC) $3.07 at Cincinnati
  5. Drake Callender (MIA) $5.31 vs. Atlanta
  6. Brad Guzan (ATL) $1.12 at Inter Miami
  7. Roman Celentano (CIN) $4.65 vs. NYCFC
  8. Yohei Takaoka (VAN) $2.24 at LAFC

Top Defender Option

Inter Miami losing in Atlanta was huge for Sorare since those cards now get more utility in an A+ matchup. Alba continues to be on a roll, scoring 60-plus points in both first round matches, including an output of 84.62 in Game 1. Alba should be the top defensive scorer on the slate with the options being very thin, having only four matches to choose from.

Note: I highly suggest playing defenders from other leagues (outside of Alba) if possible.

DF Rankings:

  1. Jordi Alba (MIA) $4.49 vs. Atlanta
  2. Rafael Santos (ORL) $0.85 vs. Charlotte
  3. Hector Martinez (MIA) $0.56 vs. Atlanta
  4. Robin Jansson (ORL) $0.56 vs. Charlotte
  5. Pedro Amador (ATL) $3.67 at Inter Miami
  6. Maxime Chanot (LAFC) $0.56 vs. Vancouver
  7. Chidozie Awaziem (CIN) $0.78 vs. NYCFC
  8. Miles Robinson (CIN) $0.56 vs. NYCFC
  9. Tim Ream (CLT) $0.56 at Orlando
  10. Marcelo Weigandt (MIA) $0.56 vs. Atlanta

Top Midfielder Option

Acosta's drop-off has been insane this season. While he dominated in Game 1 (96.20 SO5 score with 36.2 AA), you have to go back to early July for the last time he scored 80-plus points. Acosta hasn't been the elite option he was during the summer, but he grades out as the top midfielder on this slate. I see Acosta having a decisive and 10-plus AA here at TQL Stadium.

Acosta's SO5 scores this season courtesy of SorareData

MF Rankings:

  1. Luciano Acosta (CIN) $7.30 vs. NYCFC
  2. Mateusz Bogusz (LAFC) $3.37 vs. Vancouver
  3. Ryan Gauld (VAN) $6.74 at LAFC
  4. Facundo Torres (ORL) $1.68 vs. Charlotte
  5. Diego Gomez (MIA) $1.96 vs. Atlanta
  6. Santiago Rodriguez (NYC) $3.79 at Cincinnati
  7. Sergio Busquets (MIA) $1.40 vs. Atlanta
  8. Timothy Tillman (LAFC) $1.12 vs. Vancouver
  9. Lewis O'Brien (LAFC) $1.68 vs. Vancouver
  10. Yamil Asad (CIN) $0.56 vs. NYCFC

Top Forward Option

Messi holders have to be salivating that this matchup went to Game 3. Messi had an SO5 score of 99.5 in Game 1 and it would be a shock if he didn't score 70-plus points in another great matchup at home.

Messi had 20 penalty area entries in Game 1 with 28 AA on Attacking statistics alone per SorareData.

FW Rankings:

  1. Lionel Messi (MIA) $30.50 vs. Atlanta
  2. Denis Bouanga (LAFC) $9.82 vs. Vancouver
  3. Luis Suarez (MIA) $7.70 vs. Atlanta
  4. Luca Orellano (CIN) $4.61 vs. NYCFC
  5. Alonso Martinez (NYC) $1.43 at Cincinnati
  6. Cristian Olivera (LAFC) $0.86 vs. Vancouver
  7. Olivier Giroud (LAFC) $1.38 vs. Vancouver
  8. Ramiro Enrique (ORL) $1.59 vs. Charlotte
  9. Liel Abada (CLT) $1.43 at Orlando
  10. Brian White (VAN) $0.67 at LAFC

Favorite Lineup

Courtesy of the SorareData Concept Builder

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Deke Mathews plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dm734593.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Deke Mathews
Deke Mathews
Outside of rooting on his Philadelphia Union, you can find Deke making spreadsheets, coaching hockey, and teaching 7th grade math.
Premier League Preview: Manchester United vs. Leicester City Predictions, Odds, Notes
Premier League Preview: Manchester United vs. Leicester City Predictions, Odds, Notes
DraftKings DFS Preview for Saturday, Nov. 9: A Perfect Slate
DraftKings DFS Preview for Saturday, Nov. 9: A Perfect Slate
Premier League Gameweek 11: Odds, Best Bets, Predictions & Free Tips
Premier League Gameweek 11: Odds, Best Bets, Predictions & Free Tips
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, Nov. 9
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, Nov. 9
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 11
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 11
DraftKings UCL DFS Preview for Wednesday, Nov. 6: Kane vs. Lewa
DraftKings UCL DFS Preview for Wednesday, Nov. 6: Kane vs. Lewa