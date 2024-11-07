Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25

This article is part of our Sorare series.

There were some shocking first round results in the MLS playoffs with defending champion Columbus being swept by the New York Red Bulls. Seattle and Minnesota United took care of business, winning both of their matches via penalty kicks.

It's down to the last four matches in the first round with each series tied at one. The biggest shock has to be that Atlanta United are pushing Inter Miami to the brink. Vancouver are traveling back to LAFC after a massive 3-0 win, while FC Cincinnati host NYCFC and Orlando City welcome Charlotte FC after failing to close out the series on penalties.

Sorare GW 25 // MLS First Round - Game 3

Here are the implied odds for each matchup.

Inter Miami 71.43% vs. Atlanta United 15.60% LAFC 64.52% vs. Vancouver Whitecaps 19.19% FC Cincinnati 54.95% vs. NYCFC 25.64% Orlando City 54.64% vs. Charlotte FC 24.63%

Top Goalkeeper Option

Pedro Gallese (ORL) $4.47 vs. Charlotte

Gallese has been great in this series with clean sheets in both matches. I like Gallese as the top option, as he's almost locked in for 10-plus AA and has a safer floor than the other home favorites. He has the shared highest clean sheet odds at close to 40 percent with Hugo Lloris from LAFC. Kahlina, on the other side of this match, is my favorite road goalkeeper as an upside option.

GK Rankings:

Top Defender Option

Jordi Alba (MIA) $4.49 vs. Atlanta United

Inter Miami losing in Atlanta was huge for Sorare since those cards now get more utility in an A+ matchup. Alba continues to be on a roll, scoring 60-plus points in both first round matches, including an output of 84.62 in Game 1. Alba should be the top defensive scorer on the slate with the options being very thin, having only four matches to choose from.

Note: I highly suggest playing defenders from other leagues (outside of Alba) if possible.

DF Rankings:

Top Midfielder Option

Luciano Acosta (CIN) $7.30 vs. NYCFC

Acosta's drop-off has been insane this season. While he dominated in Game 1 (96.20 SO5 score with 36.2 AA), you have to go back to early July for the last time he scored 80-plus points. Acosta hasn't been the elite option he was during the summer, but he grades out as the top midfielder on this slate. I see Acosta having a decisive and 10-plus AA here at TQL Stadium.

Acosta's SO5 scores this season courtesy of SorareData

MF Rankings:

Top Forward Option

Lionel Messi (MIA) $30.50 vs. Atlanta United

Messi holders have to be salivating that this matchup went to Game 3. Messi had an SO5 score of 99.5 in Game 1 and it would be a shock if he didn't score 70-plus points in another great matchup at home.

Messi had 20 penalty area entries in Game 1 with 28 AA on Attacking statistics alone per SorareData.

FW Rankings:

Favorite Lineup

Courtesy of the SorareData Concept Builder

