Luiz Junior News: Concedes twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Luiz Junior had three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Osasuna.

Junior allowed two goals while making three saves against Osasuna. He was beaten once in the 66th minute with a well-placed finish from inside the box before being unable to save a penalty kick in the 81st minute. Next, he'll face off against Girona, a team that hasn't scored more than one goal in seven consecutive games.

