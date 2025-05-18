Luiz Junior News: Concedes two against Barcelona
Junior had seven saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Barcelona.
Junior was solid in Sunday's contest despite allowing two goals, as he would stop the rapid Barcelona attack on seven occasions. However, it does end a two-match clean sheet streak, remaining at five this campaign. He will hope to end the season strong when facing Sevilla on May 25.
