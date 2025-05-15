Luiz Junior News: Keeps clean slate
Junior registered six saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 3-0 victory versus Leganes.
Junior completed 15 passes, made two clearances, and secured his fifth clean sheet of the campaign. He has registered 17 saves and eight clearances across the last five games, including two outings with six or more saves. Up next is a daunting test against Barcelona, the division's top scorers and likely champions.
