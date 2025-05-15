Fantasy Soccer
Luiz Junior headshot

Luiz Junior News: Keeps clean slate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Junior registered six saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 3-0 victory versus Leganes.

Junior completed 15 passes, made two clearances, and secured his fifth clean sheet of the campaign. He has registered 17 saves and eight clearances across the last five games, including two outings with six or more saves. Up next is a daunting test against Barcelona, the division's top scorers and likely champions.

Luiz Junior
Villarreal
