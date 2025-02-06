Luke Shaw Injury: Won't be rushed back

Shaw (calf) is out for Friday's match against Leicester City, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "Luke, just a little bit, one small issue in a different area from the last injury, so we'll try to be careful with Luke."

Shaw is going to Remain sidelined for Friday's FA Cup tilt, with the defender and club taking the cautious route after suffering a slight calf issue. That said, he likely won't remain out for too long, although that will depend on his training. He will hope to see the field again against Tottenham on Feb. 16, giving him around another week to recover.