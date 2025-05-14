Maghnes Akliouche News: Demonstrates creative intent

Akliouche assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win against Lyon.

Akliouche put consistent pressure on Lyon's defense in Monaco's 2-0 victory over the visitors. In 90 minutes played, the 23 year old completed the most dribbles in the match with four, tallied one assist, and had five touches in the opposition's box. Akliouche now has three goal contributions in Monaco's last two games, and is a regular starter for the club. He will hope to end the season positively against Lens this Saturday.