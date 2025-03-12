Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Manuel Ugarte headshot

Manuel Ugarte Injury: Fit for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Ugarte (undisclosed) is an option for Thursday's match against Real Sociedad, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "Manu is in the squad."

Ugarte is back for Thursday as expected, with the midfielder set to make the call after dealing with an undisclosed injury. This will end a two-match absence and he will look to see the starting XI immediately, as he has started in his past five appearances.

Manuel Ugarte
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now