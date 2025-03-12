Manuel Ugarte Injury: Fit for return
Ugarte (undisclosed) is an option for Thursday's match against Real Sociedad, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "Manu is in the squad."
Ugarte is back for Thursday as expected, with the midfielder set to make the call after dealing with an undisclosed injury. This will end a two-match absence and he will look to see the starting XI immediately, as he has started in his past five appearances.
